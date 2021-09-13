Connect with us

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija: Tega Tells Us the Sweetest Thing She’s Heard About Herself

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija: The Hardest Lesson Boma has Learned Coming Out of the Shine Ya Eye House

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija: Here's What Michael Thinks about the Whitemoney-Jackie B-Michael Dynamic

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija: Peace shares Top Five Predictions & What She’ll Miss about the Shine Ya Eye House

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie's Best Okro Soup & Eba Recipe

BN TV

Moet & Nicole Abebe team up to take on the TGIF crew in this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships

Keep with the As on Episode 3 of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)"

BN TV

Ronke Raji's Tips to Grow 4C Hair Faster & Longer

BN TV

Episode 2 of Arese Ugwu's "African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries" is all about the Business Model

BN TV

Find Out Stefflon Don's Unique Life Hacks in Episode 1 of Patricia Bright's "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija: Tega Tells Us the Sweetest Thing She’s Heard About Herself

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Tega answers 10 questions from BellaNaija as she lets us in on that script, why she decided to go for the reality show, and the sweetest thing she’s heard about herself.

Describing how she’s feeling in three words, she says she feels overwhelmed, perplexed and dramatic.

On why she went to the #BBNaija house:

Sometimes, you want to do stuff, you want to go through certain things or you want to have it at the back of your mind that you can be good for something. You want to actually know that you can be picked for a particular stuff and then. And then, of course, sell myself and making a marketable brand.

Telling us about the Script, Tega says:

It was more like a form of distraction for me because there was the time I almost went for a voluntary exit. So I was like, you’ve come too far to walk away. What are you going to do? And then, it didn’t just come immediately.

It came like yea I think the whole attention can work. Let’s see how it goes. Basically. You know something you plan before you act it out is actually a script.

The first three things Tega wants to do after her media rounds are:

Go home, get my team together and get to work.

Tega’s favourite Shine Ya Eye housemates are Angel, Whitemoney and Liquorose.

The Housemates she thinks will make the final week are Liquorose, Whotemoney, Angel and Jaypaul.

Here’s how Tega describes the following Housematesto us:

Angel – free-spirited
Pere – manipulative
Saga – a lot
Cross – energetic
Jackie B – sweet

We asked Tega who she wouldn’t take to an adventurous trip, secret top mission and an all-night party. Watch the video below to find out:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Buy Affordable Properties Using the Pre-Launch Strategy

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: How To Keep An Eye On Your Eye

Mfonobong Inyang: Having the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Hot Topic: Let’s Talk About DNA Test – When Is the Right Time?
css.php