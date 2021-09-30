BNxBBNaija6: Ten Questions With... Saga on His Special Moments, Top Three Housemates & Lessons Learned

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Saga talks to BellaNaija about what he’ll do differently if he gets a chance to go back into the house.

Saga shared hs his Top 3 prediction and his special moments in Biggie’s house in this special #10QuestionsWith… powered by Guinness Nigeria.

Describing how he was feeling in three words, Saga said tired, happy and overwhelmed.

Saga predicted the top three housemates for this season to be “Whitemoney, Liquorose, and hopefully, Pere.”

The one thing Saga learnt from Biggie’s house is that “People are going to think what they want to think about you regardless. Just be yourself anyways”.

On what he’ll do differently if he had a chance to return to the house:

I’ll watch my mouth. My mouth was too sharp on that show, I know that. I’ll beat myself on the mouth… I knew when I was in the house, but I didn’t know how bad it was. Nini always tried to correct me sha, you guys don’t know.

His top three special moments include Nini winning the Veto Power, when he won the Lipton task and his painting that got the housemates emotional.

Saga looks forward to getting a larger audience to view his art, training more people as a fitness trainer, meeting more fashion brands to model and acting.

We asked Saga to tell us which housemate he thinks is the:

Easy going one – Yerins

Troublesome one – Angel

Team player – Himself

Realest – Niyi

Most strategic – Whitemoney

Saga showed off some cuteness for his supporters and had really nice words for them as well.

Watch the entertaining conversation below: