HBO Drops Trailer for the Fifth and Final Season of "Insecure"

Here's the Semi-Finale Edition of Our #BBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition)

SLA's Yasmin Belo-Osagie discusses Money Making Moves in Episodes 10 of "Spill The Tea with the Abebes"

Did Cassie really commit murder? Find out in this New Episode of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts“

L.A.X to Host Falz, Tolani Baj, Moet Abebe on RED TV's Upcoming Series "Fit With Zaza" | See Official Trailer

Davido talks “A Better Time” & Bringing Nigerians Together Worldwide on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah

Catch Up on Three Hilarious Episodes of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

Queen Spills details on Her Time in Biggie's House, Fights with Maria & Relationship with Whitemoney

Saga Tells Ebuka Obi-Uchendu the Reason for his Emotional Reaction to Biggie & Nini's Prank

#BBNaija's Nini Chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about her Friendship with Saga & Arguments with Cross

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

For four successful seasons, fans of “Insecure” followed the journey of a young Black woman Issa Dee as she navigates her career, friendships, and relationships alongside her friend Molly Carter. HBO has now dropped the official trailer for the fifth and final season of the critically acclaimed web series.

In it, Issa Dee is seen speaking to her younger self in the bathroom mirror. “Issa? Is that me?” her younger self asks. Fans also get to catch a glimpse of some of their favourite characters who will be returning for the last season, including Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Amanda Seales, Courtney Taylor, Natasha Rothwell, Kendrick Sampson, and a guest appearance from Keke Palmer.

“Insecure” returns for its fifth and final season on October 24 on HBO and HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below:

 

