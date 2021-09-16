New Music: Ceccy Twum – His Name is Jesus

Multiple award-winning gospel soloist Ceccy Twum has finally unveiled the much-anticipated single dubbed “His Name is Jesus”.

Ceccy Twum released her first album “Me Gyefo ne Yesu” in 2005, which brought her into the limelight. Her many hits songs include “Victory“, “Di Wo Hene“, “Your Grace“, “Jehovah“, “Amen“, and many more.

The Ghanaian gospel singer has collaborated and performed on major platforms with several gospel musicians, including Mercy Chinwo, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, MOG Music, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Frank Edwards, and more.

In 2018 her major hit single “Jehovah” earned her a nomination at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as the Gospel song of the year. She was also nominated for Artiste Of Excellence West Africa at the African Music And Media Awards.

Listen to “His Name is Jesus” below: