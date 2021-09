Dealing with oily skin can make wearing your makeup more of a hassle as it increases the chances of creasing or wearing off before the day ends.

In this video, Dimma Umeh shares her best tips for getting the best wear for your makeup with oily skin.

The content creator, lifestyle and beauty influencer shows you do’s and don’ts as well as tips and tricks to make your makeup last longer if you have oily skin.

Watch the video below: