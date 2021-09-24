Connect with us

New Music + Video: DJ Neptune feat. Patoranking - Gaza

2 hours ago

Nigeria’s most sought disc jockey DJ Neptune dishes new music titled “Gaza” featuring Afro Dancehall act Patoranking off his highly anticipated star-studded project “Greatness 2.0“, this comes after the highly successful single “Music Messiah“.

With production from a major force of the new school Yung Willis, Patoranking in his usual element delivering exceptional hippy flows whilst DJ Neptune ignites the synergy with his exceptional backups and adlibs.

“Gaza” leads the park and gives an insight into what to expect in a few weeks from the music maestro who has kept the blazing the trails from the inception.

The video was shot in Lagos and directed by Adasa Cookey for Square Ball Production.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the music video for “Gaza” below:

Stream and download “Gaza” here.

