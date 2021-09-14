New EP: Jane Chuks – Fake Love Real Money

Jane Chuks continues to dazzle with her sultry and captivating vocals and well-constructed lyrics as she releases a brand new EP titled “Fake Love Real Money“.

From Soulful blues to trap, sprinkled with a bit of Afrobeat and concludes with a memorable Trap Soul finish, “Fake Love Real Money” features rapper Blaqbonez.

The 5-track body of work has a song for every listener and is sure to serenade your mind and earbuds.

On the process of making this body of work, Jane Chuks says,

The last year has been a roller coaster ride of emotions and I got the chance to get to know myself even better. This EP is real life and the songs were carefully made and selected. Making this project, I cried, laughed and explored my emotions and fears. I believe everyone who listens to this will connect to the sound and lyrics and maybe even to me.

Listen to the EP below: