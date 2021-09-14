Connect with us

Music

New EP: Jane Chuks - Fake Love Real Money

Music

New Music: Basketmouth & Buju - Your Body

Events Music

Ciara, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys Looked Fabulous on the Red Carpet for MTV VMAs 2021

Events Music Promotions

Concert for an Important Cause! NSSF, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi & Made Kuti Join the Move to Raise Funds for Post-Pandemic Recovery

BN TV Events Music

MTV VMAs 2021: The Outstanding Performances from Normani, Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots & more

Events Music Scoop

Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo "Brown Skin Girl" & All the Winners at MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Music

Listen to OluwahSoft's New EP "B.O.S.S (Blowing Off Some Steam)" Right Here

Music Promotions

Watch the "Ginjaaah Your Flow" Music Video featuring Mayorkun & Josh2Funny

Music

Spontaneous Worship: TY Bello teams up with Tomi Favored on "The Love of Jesus"

Music Promotions

Coke wants you to GINJAAAH YOUR FLOW - Here's How

Music

New EP: Jane Chuks – Fake Love Real Money

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Jane Chuks continues to dazzle with her sultry and captivating vocals and well-constructed lyrics as she releases a brand new EP titled “Fake Love Real Money“.

From Soulful blues to trap, sprinkled with a bit of Afrobeat and concludes with a memorable Trap Soul finish, “Fake Love Real Money” features rapper Blaqbonez.

The 5-track body of work has a song for every listener and is sure to serenade your mind and earbuds.

On the process of making this body of work, Jane Chuks says,

The last year has been a roller coaster ride of emotions and I got the chance to get to know myself even better. This EP is real life and the songs were carefully made and selected.

Making this project, I cried, laughed and explored my emotions and fears. I believe everyone who listens to this will connect to the sound and lyrics and maybe even to me.

Listen to the EP below:

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Buy Affordable Properties Using the Pre-Launch Strategy

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: How To Keep An Eye On Your Eye
css.php