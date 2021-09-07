You Should See this Motivating Video of Korty EO trying to Get to Wizkid

Connect with us
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Filmmaker Korty EO went over and beyond by waiting outside Wizkid‘s hotel for three days, “till he sent me out”, just to get a clip of the Grammy award-winning singer to complete her documentary.

Although she didn’t get to see him, she took the lessons learned (like respecting celebrities’ personal spaces) and looking on the bright side (meeting Wizkid’s manager Sunday Are), she hopes to still fulfil this dream of hers someday.

Korty has shared the engaging adventure in her new vlog and if you’re looking for a little motivation today, this migth just be it.

Watch the video below:

