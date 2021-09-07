BN TV
Moet & Nicole Abebe discuss Parenting & The Generational Gap on “Spill The Tea With The Abebes”
As a child to a Nigerian parent, you generally had expectations set out for you immediately after you were born! Moet Abebe and Nicole Abebe discuss parenting and the generational gap in episode seven of “Spill The Tea With The Abebes“. They also played games as usual.
How many of us should have been practicing lawyers, doctors, engineers etc today? We probably wouldn’t have been successful in it lol.
Watch the video below: