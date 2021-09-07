Take a Look at the Official Trailer for “Castle & Castle” Season 2

With the release of the trailer for “Castle & Castle” season 2, ardent fans of this legal themed drama series get their first look at visuals for the new season.

The first season of “Castle & Castle” stood out for expertly weaving through the personal and professional lives of its characters. In season 2, the stakes are higher with the edge of your seat drama as vested interests threaten the survival of our favourite Lagos law firm.

New prominent additions to the show include Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Gregory Ojefua, Mimi Chaka, Kenneth Okolie, Elozonam Ogbolu and Maurice Sam

They join the cast ensemble from season one which includes Richard Mofe-Damijo (Tega Castle), Dakore Egbuson-Akande (Remi Castle), Denola Grey (Ben Castle), Blossom Chukwujekwu (Malik Mustapha), Deyemi Okanlawon (Kwabena Mills), Eku Edewor (Nneka), Dorcas Shola Fapson (Doshima), Bimbo Manuel (Duke Akintola), Daniel Etim Effiong (Mike Amenechi), Ade Laoye (Morenike Athol-Williams), Anee Icha (Stella), Kevin Ushi (Mr Monday), Jude Chukwuma (Captain) and guest star- Patrick Doyle.

The EbonyLife and Netflix series is directed by Kayode Kasum and Walter Taylaur, executive Produced by Mo Abudu and produced by Temidayo Abudu and Adeola Osunkojo.

Synopsis:

It has been six months since Remi and Tega Castle went up against each other in a court of law for the very first time. A case that has divided the loyalties in the firm and has separated Lagos’s most admirable couple. Their son, Ben has returned to Law School to normalise his UK-earned law degree in Nigeria with his parents hardly on speaking terms. In the wake of the victory, Castle & Castle’s prestige has surged and the company has moved to a new office and is flush with new clients. But it’s a hollow victory for Remi, who finds herself alone at the helm. Tega has been suspended for some months from practising law and ostracized, he is back at university, teaching. Life has taken Tega full circle to precisely where he and Remi met under scandalous circumstances some 20-years ago. Will the couple be able to forgive each other for choosing different sides of the law or will their resentment towards each other destroy that which they built on love?

Watch the trailer below: