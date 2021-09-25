Sujimoto is at it again! Here is what makes the 15-floor ‘Lucrezia By Sujimoto’ Tower a must-have

Sijibomi Ogundele, one of Nigeria’s bravest entrepreneurs and Luxury Real Estate mogul is noted for his status as one of Nigeria’s youngest billionaire who singlehandedly built a half a million-dollar company, Sujimoto Group, but only a few know about his humble beginnings, hustling on the busy streets of Agege to the industrious Oke-Arin Market to the well-paved streets in France.

Growing up in the slum of Agege, as a little 8-year-old, Sijibomi’s first introduction to Entrepreneurship was when he started a bike business popularly called ‘Okada’ business, from his little savings. Despite the usual African Parent’s disapproval, he drew inspiration from his mother’s entrepreneurial spirit and grew his Okada business from 1 to 6 motorcycles, a testament to his strong, resolute, and resilient business mind.

As a young boy bred in Oke-Arin, a place replete with Igbo traders, it comes as no surprise that the young billionaire is very often perceived as an illustrious Igbo man from Nnewi and at 39, he has successfully grown the Sujimoto Group into a Luxury Construction behemoth, focused on building extraordinary edifices in premium neighbourhoods of Ikoyi and Banana Island. With annual revenue of approximately $30 million and many other brewing projects, the Sujimoto group is set to be worth well over $500 Million. With his latest project, the Lucrezia De Medici, the young billionaire has outdone his mates and changed the rules of luxury real estate in Nigeria.

Located in Africa’s richest neighbourhood, the 15-floor tower Lucrezia By Sujimoto is unarguably going to be the most sophisticated residential building in Africa. Speaking on its iconic feature, the CEO of Sujimoto “Sijibomi Ogundele noted that he was not bragging when he promised that upon completion Q2 2022, no other penthouse will beat the Lucrezia’s penthouse when it comes to quality, luxury, and sophistication” Quite recently, he paid a visit to a penthouse in Cape Town belonging to one of Africa’s richest men and he believes the Lucrezia will be far above it in all ramifications.

The Lucrezia is a building of many firsts! 1st building in Nigeria with a Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) facade, home to Africa’s 1st interactive lobby, 1st Virtual Golf Bar with over 2500 courses, and unrivalled quality. It comes fully fitted with a Virtual Golf Bar where you can play on over 2500 courses worldwide; door technology by Oikos- the Rolls Royce of door automation, IMAX cinema for an immersive experience, a Private Elevator, Personalized concierge services; an indoor swimming pool, World-class gym for fitness enthusiasts, Interactive lobby to conduct all business, full home automation which allows you control the lights, blinds, security, utilities, music systems, alarm, TVs and every other entertainment device in your home from the touch of a button, Dornbracht and Rossana kitchens, Subzero refrigerators, wine cellars, ultra-modern ovens, and coffee makers that would have you feeling like George Clooney while sipping some espresso.

Crèche for future leaders, Private salon for male and female grooming, fine marble flooring, super high ceilings, flawless Calacatta marbled kitchen tops and several amazing features that are sure to excite luxury aficionados. The most recent addition is the introduction of 48 Electric car charging stations, the first of its kind in Africa!

The ‘Lucrezia By Sujimoto‘ triple story penthouse speaks opulence in its volumes as to the only Penthouse in Nigeria with its own private elevator! With sophistication nonpareil, its lower level opens up to the dining room, living room, kitchen fitted with a walk-in refrigerator from Subzero just like that of Kim Kardashian’s luxury home in Hidden Hills.

The second level having a 4bedroom fitting which comprises the master suite, a private office/library for business and educational activities. And the rooftop level is fully loaded with the Gym, 400 sqm golf garden, a stress-relieving Sauna experience, a Private Jacuzzi to give a therapeutic experience, fully furnished private cinema room with premium leather seats and soundproof walls reinforced with the first of its kind in the whole of Africa, Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, private pool in the sky, a 2-year free service of a personal butler, a monster Michelin star Chef, bathroom sanitary wares by the world-renowned Maison Valentino-the Rolls Royce of sanitary wares; elegant staircase with the 8m long 100% Crystal Swarovski chandeliers, cozy evenings on a balcony that opens you up to the rarest views of the breathtaking Lagos skyline. It is definitely the rarest convergence of luxury, extravagance, and sophistication- the very best life has got to offer.

In creating the LucreziaBySujimoto, we realized that to be the best, you have to beat the best. In doing this, we researched the most notable and best penthouses in Africa, Downtown Dubai, and London. Armed with this information, we set out to build the future of penthouses in Africa. ” – Sijibomi Ogundele

Alongside the Lucrezia, the Luxury aficionado is also erecting the tallest building in sub-Saharan Africa: the LeonardoBySujimoto. The Leonardo is an exquisite convergence of Art, Architecture, and lifestyle that merges the Sujimoto quality with an affordable price, The Queen Amina project located in the heart of the nation -Abuja- inspired by the strength of a female warrior – Queen Amina of Zaria; the S Hotel- a luxury hotel that borrows from the unique design and exceptional service offered by the Four Seasons franchise, designed to redefine hospitality in Nigeria with locations in Ikoyi, Lagos Mainland and Abuja, Sujimoto Plaza- A world-class 8-in-1 contemporary one-stop-shop that offers a unique work and relaxation experience and the crown of them all, Sujimoto Tower, Dubai set to be the 1st African tower in the middle of Dubai and the Middle East, the Sujimoto Tower fusing African hospitality, culture, and sophistication right in the heart of Downtown, Dubai.

“If no one will give you a seat at the table of opportunity, then you must create your own”. – Sijibomi Ogundele .

Where no one gave him a helping hand to success, Ogundele built his own ladder and walked himself up to the limelight. The Sujimoto group is renowned for holding the fort of luxury real estate in Nigeria’s biggest city, building ravishing structures of the highest details of quality.

Currently designing the Sujimoto Smart City and the Sujimoto Industrial City where individuals can build their dream homes with just N10,000,000 – a convergence of residential and commercial masterpieces, the luxury king is once again, shaking the roots of the real estate industry in Nigeria.

The relentless drive of a young boy from Agege is putting Africa on the global charts of luxury living and we invite you to take your slice of his innovation today!

