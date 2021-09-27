Connect with us

Promotions

Here's how to apply the 10% discount to your Showmax subscription using your MasterCard

Promotions

Sujimoto is at it again! Here is what makes the 15-floor 'Lucrezia By Sujimoto' Tower a must-have

Promotions

Here is Your Chance to become a Millionaire in the WaW Wash and Win Millions Promo🥳🥳 | Jump on it

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Here are Photos from Life Continental Beer’s event tagged 'Turu Ugo Lota’

Promotions

Sujimoto Ready-mixed Concrete is high Quality Cement & Concrete Solution at your Beck and Call

Promotions

Top up Your must-visit List! The iconic Madame Tussauds Wax Museum is launching in Dubai | October 14th

Promotions

Get a Brand new Mercedes Benz S-Class when you Buy a Unit of the LucreziaBySujimoto Condominium

Promotions

Tomi Otudeko shares Insights on 'How to Build the Employee Force of Your Dreams' at the LSETF Business Sustainability Session

Promotions

Get Ready! Hennessy Artistry The Cypher 2021 is coming from September 21st

Promotions

From Zero to Hero: Infinix unveils the Zero X Pro & a New Corporate partnership with the Royal Observatory Greenwich

Promotions

Here’s how to apply the 10% discount to your Showmax subscription using your MasterCard

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Mastercard holders in Nigeria will get a 10% discount whenever they use their Mastercard to pay for their Showmax subscription.  That is a whole world of entertainment to explore for only NGN 2,610 per month (or NGN 1,080 per month for mobile subscribers)!

Here is what is good on Showmax this month.

Settle in for some seriously good series and movies this month, from Temptation Island South Africa to White Lotus, one of 2021’s best, most uncomfortable shows, which are available to stream on Showmax.

How to get your deal

Sign up at www.showmax.com with your Mastercard, or go into your Showmax account and change your payment method to Mastercard. Your discount will be automatically applied when your subscription is processed every month.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Book Review: Your Money and You by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG

Here’s How You Can Help Bethesda Child Support Agency Bring Underserved Children’s Dreams to Life!

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Identifying Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?
css.php