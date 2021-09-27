Here’s how to apply the 10% discount to your Showmax subscription using your MasterCard

Mastercard holders in Nigeria will get a 10% discount whenever they use their Mastercard to pay for their Showmax subscription. That is a whole world of entertainment to explore for only NGN 2,610 per month (or NGN 1,080 per month for mobile subscribers)!

Here is what is good on Showmax this month.

Settle in for some seriously good series and movies this month, from Temptation Island South Africa to White Lotus, one of 2021’s best, most uncomfortable shows, which are available to stream on Showmax.

How to get your deal

Sign up at www.showmax.com with your Mastercard, or go into your Showmax account and change your payment method to Mastercard. Your discount will be automatically applied when your subscription is processed every month.

Sponsored Content