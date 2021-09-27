Get Ready! Access Bank is rewarding 14 Customers with 1 Million Naira each in the DiamondXtra Independence Splash

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 61 years independence anniversary, One of Nigeria’s leading banks, Access Bank is set to reward 14 customers with N1million each in the DiamondXtra independence splash.

Speaking to pressmen at the bank’s head office in Lagos recently, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, said that;

“The DiamondXtra Independence Splash draw which is going to take place on October 1st is a testimony to our commitment to empowering Nigerians financially; irrespective of their educational, religious, and social status. We will be rewarding 14 customers, 2 from each geographical zone in Nigeria with N1million each. This is our own little way of giving back and empowering our loyal customers. We will also be giving out N5million monthly to customers who participate in our daily cluster draws across the nation through their associations, societies, Market, clubs, etc. Customers in any of these clusters stand a chance to win cash prizes ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦50,000″ “The DiamondXtra independence splash draw is open to new and existing customers of Access Bank. To be part of the winning train, simply fund your DiamondXtra account with a minimum of N5,000 or more and stand a chance to become a winner in the Independence Splash and Quarterly draws. New customers can dial *901*5# from their mobile phone or walk into any Access Bank branch close to them to open a DiamondXtra account’’.

Commenting further, Adaeze Umeh, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank said,

“The DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the many ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers. The bank has kept its promise of keeping the initiative alive for more than a decade and changed the lives of over 22,000 customers with cash prizes of over N5billion. Apart from the Diamondxtra Independence Splash draw to reward lucky customers with N1million in all geographical zones, we are also going to reward more winners in the Diamondxtra Quarterly draw which will take place mid-October. We will be rewarding customers with cash prizes of N1million, N500,000, Business grants worth N1million for 5 winners, Rent for a year for 14 families, Family health coverage for 7 families and Salary for life (N100,000 every month for 20 years) for one special winner.” “Diamondxtra Cluster draws will be held daily for customers in various associations, Clubs, Groups, Societies, and they stand a chance to win from N10,000 – N50,000. We are also using this opportunity to call on our customers and potential customers who are indifferent Societies, Groups, Associations, Clubs, etc. to urge their members to open a Diamondxtra account to join the cluster winning train.To qualify for a cluster draw, a minimum of 80 -100 members of the association or club will have to open and fund their account with a minimum of N5,000 or more to stand a chance to win”. Adaeze concluded.

