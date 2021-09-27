Connect with us

Promotions

Hurry! It's raining Discounts in the #LastChanceToSaveSales by Purple Shop

Promotions

Get Ready! Access Bank is rewarding 14 Customers with 1 Million Naira each in the DiamondXtra Independence Splash

Promotions

Here's how to apply the 10% discount to your Showmax subscription using your MasterCard

Promotions

Sujimoto is at it again! Here is what makes the 15-floor 'Lucrezia By Sujimoto' Tower a must-have

Promotions

Here is Your Chance to become a Millionaire in the WaW Wash and Win Millions Promo🥳🥳 | Jump on it

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Here are Photos from Life Continental Beer’s event tagged 'Turu Ugo Lota’

Promotions

Sujimoto Ready-mixed Concrete is high Quality Cement & Concrete Solution at your Beck and Call

Promotions

Top up Your must-visit List! The iconic Madame Tussauds Wax Museum is launching in Dubai | October 14th

Promotions

Get a Brand new Mercedes Benz S-Class when you Buy a Unit of the LucreziaBySujimoto Condominium

Promotions

Tomi Otudeko shares Insights on 'How to Build the Employee Force of Your Dreams' at the LSETF Business Sustainability Session

Promotions

Hurry! It’s raining Discounts in the #LastChanceToSaveSales by Purple Shop

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Purple Shop, an e-commerce platform a subsidiary of Purple Group builders of Purple Maryland which was launched on October 1st, 2020 as one of Nigeria’s promising e-commerce platforms to offer the best shopping experiences across all income levels in the e-commerce space and promote the best in lifestyle experiences through high-quality products and timely delivery of products announces its discount Sales.

Purple Shop will be offering special discounts tagged “Last Chance To Save sales” starting from September 17th to September 30th, 2021.

There will be discounts ranging from 20 to 40 percent all week. During the month of September, Purple Shop will also have “Flash Sales” that will be available to customers on all their platforms. Bigger discounts are available to those who have signed up for their newsletter.

Expect massive discounts on Phones, Perfumes, Back Packs, Shoes, Hoodies, and lots more!

You can send a purchase order on Instagram or you visit the Purple Shop website to make your purchase.

All Purple Shop Products come with free shipping on all orders for a week as well as 7 days no-hassle return policy.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Book Review: Your Money and You by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG

Here’s How You Can Help Bethesda Child Support Agency Bring Underserved Children’s Dreams to Life!

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Identifying Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?
css.php