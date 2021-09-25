Here is Your Chance to become a Millionaire in the WaW Wash and Win Millions Promo🥳🥳 | Jump on it

N1,000,000 is up for grabs, are you ready to win? WAW Nigeria started its consumer promo tagged “WAW Wash and Win Millions Promo”, in which winners take home the grand prize of N1,000,000 and N50,000 daily. In the race for N50,000, consumers must buy a promo pack, read the instructions at the back of the pack and follow them as written. Consumers who answer the multiple option questions correctly will receive a prompt stating qualification to win either airtime or the daily grand prize of N50,000. It’s that simple!

Want to be a millionaire? To win the grand prize of 1 million naira, consumers must complete the sentence AMAZING WAW EFFECT using the following steps, it’s on the pack waiting to be found. To complete the sentence you need to have a mix of the promo packs with alphabets and words, when all alphabets and words are found and the sentence is complete, call the customer careline 08140140014 or send an email to [email protected]

When the sentence is complete with the right mix of words or alphabets; consumers are to send the sachets with their name, phone number, and location to the Expand Global office. They are required to send their sachets with the complete sentence and their information details (Name, Phone Number, and Location) to WAW Nigeria’s office, 4th Floor, Addas Mall 8/10 Hakeem Balogun Street, Agidingbi, opposite technical college, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The WAW Wash and Win promo are valid till October 25th, 2021.

