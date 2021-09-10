BN TV
Find Out Stefflon Don’s Unique Life Hacks in Episode 1 of Patricia Bright’s “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing”
The world is full of amazing women who’ve done remarkable things, so Patricia Bright is hanging out with them to get their best piece of advice – that one thing that made them who they are today.
In this episode, Patricia Bright bakes cakes with Stefflon Don, goes to an arboretum with Baroness Floella Benjamin, and takes to the stage with comedian Katherine Ryan.
Watch the first episode below: