Episode 2 of Arese Ugwu’s “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries” is all about the Business Model

Published

14 hours ago

 on

In episode 2 of “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries“, Arese Ugwu talks us through the process of getting funds, sponsors and investors for the production of “The Smart Money Woman” television series and calculating the return on investment.

“African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries” is a six-episode limited series and intimate conversation with Arese Ugwu, the author and executive producer of “The Smart Money Woman” TV Series. She showcases personal stories and shares behind the scenes anecdotes of the making of the TV show from script to screen.

The financial literacy advocate, entrepreneur and author uncovers the moments that could make or break the series; crucial tips and lessons learned on the road to “The Smart Money Woman” TV Series.

Watch the new video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

