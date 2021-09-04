TY Bello & Theophilus Sunday perform “Healing Balm” in Spontaneous Worship Session

Connect with us
Published

5 seconds ago

 on

This spontaneous worship session of TY Bello performing “Healing Balm” features Theophilus Sunday in prayer for the healing of relationships

Watch the video below:

CREDITS:

Recorded by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions

Keys by Collins Samuel and George Ade- Alao

Guitar by Uzor Daniel Uwabuofu

Drums by David Morris

Performed by Theophilus Sunday and TY Bello

Filmed by Adelodun Akinwale

Edited by Tolulope Oludapo

