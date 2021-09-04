Music
TY Bello & Theophilus Sunday perform “Healing Balm” in Spontaneous Worship Session
This spontaneous worship session of TY Bello performing “Healing Balm” features Theophilus Sunday in prayer for the healing of relationships
Watch the video below:
CREDITS:
Recorded by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions
Keys by Collins Samuel and George Ade- Alao
Guitar by Uzor Daniel Uwabuofu
Drums by David Morris
Performed by Theophilus Sunday and TY Bello
Filmed by Adelodun Akinwale
Edited by Tolulope Oludapo