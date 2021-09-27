Connect with us

Victoria Kimani features Yemi Alade, Bella Shmurda & Peruzzi in New Album "Spirit Animal"

The Nominations Are In! Here's Every African Artiste Nominated For An AFRIMA 2021 Award

New Video: Veeiye - Show

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories You Missed This Week

"Music is One of the Greatest Tools to Communicate Ideas" - Made Kuti on Global Citizen Live & His Journey So Far

New Music: Kashmoney The Force feat. Sikiboi - Follow

New Music: Moses Bliss, Festizie & Chizie - Miracle

New Music: Weaseleon - Oh Ye

Mavin Records' New Artiste Magixx Debuts New EP "Magixx"

New Music: Falz feat. Ajebo Hustlers - Body Language

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

GRAMMY.com has dubbed her “Kenya’s best-kept secret.” Her musical ability is unquestionably great. Victoria Kimani has released her fourth album, “Spirit Animal,” which is perhaps her greatest work to date.

She effortlessly fuses Afropop, R&B, and Afrobeats to create another pan-African body of work featuring artists and producers from every corner of the African continent. Talented creators from Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, and Nigeria feature on the new album.

Victoria’s spirit animal is the Zebra; not the usual king of the jungle, but very special. The Zebra’s attributes include balance, freedom, individuality, community, stamina, uniqueness, and endurance. This is the exact energy that Kimani pulled in from to complete every aspect of this fantastic album.

The intense journey to create a pan-African yet global sounding — “Spirit Animal” — could only have been guided by the empowerment to persevere and push through the day-to-day “African struggles”, the global pandemic, and life-changing lessons, all while dancing through it all.

The incredible album features both African music veterans and buzzing newcomers such as Ghana’s KiDi, who has been topping charts across the continent with hits such as “Say Cheese” and a TikTok fan favourite, “Touch It“. Their collaboration, “Long Distance” is already a playlist must-have.

Nigeria’s Bella Shmurda is easily among the top 5 most exciting new artists in Nigeria, and he shuts it down on club banger “Gimme Money“. One of Africa’s biggest female artists, Yemi Alade also features on the dancefloor-shaking “Spider“. The fun concept of the spider dance came about when Yemi Alade was supporting Kimani’s country-wide Kenyan tour in 2018.

DMW signed artist Peruzzi features on “I called” a nostalgic Afropop classic, fusing Swahili, English and Pidgin. One of Kenya’s most popular boy bands, H_Art The Band, serenades in Swahili on “Champion Lover“.

South Africa’s undeniable Amapiano wave is also present in “Pole Pole“, meaning “Slowly, Slowly” in Swahili, encouraging her fans to take it one day at a time when working towards success. “Roses” features powerful vocals from Amapiano stars, Lady Du, with Bittersoul on the production.

Victoria Kimani soars solo on “Remedy“, the visuals showcasing her Kikuyu culture and country music influence on Kenyan fashion. “Most Wanted” and “Fire Dancer” are both outright genre-defining records with crossover appeal for sure, as Kimani’s signature R&B – Afro[op vibes shine through here.

Diamonds” features South African rap star “Priddy Ugly” who offers his untouchable wordplay to the confidence-boosting record.

Victoria Kimani continues to put Kenya on the global map with yet another classic body of work.

The album is now available on all digital platforms link.

Watch the official music video for “Remedy” below

