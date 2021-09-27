New Music: Glowreeyah Braimah – God of Trust

With “God of Trust“, music minister/songwriter Glowreeyah Braimah, brilliantly and artistically bridges biblical encounters of ancient testimonies with eternal relevance to our contemporary stance hinging on the foundation that regardless of time, season and/or circumstances, God can be trusted.

Glowreeyah encourages us with this new sound to check out God’s track record of faithfulness, reliability and love through the course of history reminding us all that God can be trusted right where we are today.

Glowreeyah expresses a vulnerability and vow with the phrase ”I will trust You forevermore” and dependability to the loving one who can never forget His own.

“God of Trust” is reassuring as it is prophetic. It feels like a hug to your heart and soar to your step. You can dance and sway to this. You can worship with this.

'God of Trust' is available for download and streaming on all digital music platforms.

