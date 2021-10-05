This is #TheBeautifulBeginning2021 For Affy & Abdul Who Met on Snapchat!

Are you still doubting that social media is one solid place to meet the love of your life? Well, Affy and Abdul are about to clear your doubts totally. We’ve had stories upon stories of different people finding love on different social media platforms. Today, it’s Snapchat doing love’s work!

Abdul had seen Affy’s post on Snapchat and just couldn’t resist the gorgeous lady. So, as a sharp guy, he replied to her post, with a strong premonition that he had a seen his wife! Well… Abdul was not wrong, as that thought has now become reality! The lovers tied the knot in a beautiful northern wedding. You already know when it comes to northern weddings, it’s all shades of beauty and colour. Their beautiful wedding photos as captured by Atilary Studios are making us swoon. You definitely want to take it all in.

Enjoy all the beauty from #TheBeautifulBeginning2021 below:

How We Met

By the Groom, Abdul

Who says social media relationship is a lie? It all started when I started going crazy after seeing her post on Snapchat. I replied with “cutie😻” and that same day I said I had found my wife. Today it’s true.

Credits

Couple: @abdul_badaru | @affy_sadiq

Photography: @atilarystudio @atilary

Planner: @theafficentng

Groom’s clothing: @golden_astraa | @leemsys_apparel

Makeup: @ameerahs_touch

Cake: @the_glaze

Mocktail: @jiji_mocktails