Connect with us

Weddings

This is #TheBeautifulBeginning2021 For Affy & Abdul Who Met on Snapchat!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Let's Get You Up to Speed On All The Juicy Features This Week

Weddings

Another Beautiful Instagram Love Story! Damilola & Olawale's Pre-wedding Shoot

Relationships Weddings

A Wedding + Instagram DM = Seyna & Tony's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Relationships Weddings

She Found Him via a Wedding Hashtag! Chidera & Chibueze's White + Traditional Wedding

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Catch all the Thrills from Craze Clown & Jojo's Traditional Wedding | #EMJO2021

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: All The Stories You Should Catch Up on this Weekend

Weddings

Modern Meets Traditional With This Exquisite Irawo Collection by Toju Foyeh 

Relationships Weddings

Lydia & Lamine First Met at Abidjan Airport, Then Reconnected in Abuja! #MeetTheDaffes Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Doctors In Love! See Chine & Nnaemeka's White & Traditional Wedding

Weddings

This is #TheBeautifulBeginning2021 For Affy & Abdul Who Met on Snapchat!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Are you still doubting that social media is one solid place to meet the love of your life? Well, Affy and Abdul are about to clear your doubts totally. We’ve had stories upon stories of different people finding love on different social media platforms. Today, it’s Snapchat doing love’s work!

Abdul had seen Affy’s post on Snapchat and just couldn’t resist the gorgeous lady. So, as a sharp guy, he replied to her post, with a strong premonition that he had a seen his wife! Well… Abdul was not wrong, as that thought has now become reality! The lovers tied the knot in a beautiful northern wedding. You already know when it comes to northern weddings, it’s all shades of beauty and colour. Their beautiful wedding photos as captured by Atilary Studios are making us swoon. You definitely want to take it all in.

Enjoy all the beauty from #TheBeautifulBeginning2021 below:

How We Met
By the Groom, Abdul

Who says social media relationship is a lie? It all started when I started going crazy after seeing her post on Snapchat. I replied with “cutie😻” and that same day I said I had found my wife. Today it’s true.

Credits

Couple: @abdul_badaru | @affy_sadiq
Photography@atilarystudio @atilary
Planner: @theafficentng
Groom’s clothing: @golden_astraa | @leemsys_apparel
Makeup: @ameerahs_touch
Cake: @the_glaze
Mocktail: @jiji_mocktails

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Are You Sure You Want to Drink Tea on the Plane?

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Life Lessons You Can Glean From a Colossal Failure

Biodun Da-Silva: Want to Throw in the Towel? Get Yourself Motivated Using These Tips!

Help Oghale Eheri Get a Life-Saving Surgery Through DonateNG

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php