When His Sister Links You Up! Calista & Cyril’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

We can’t sing the praises of all our matchmaker friends and siblings enough! Having people in your corner who link you up with lifetime blessings is one top-tier feeling in life.

Today, Calista and Cyril have got a beautiful love story, thanks to what many now like to term a “sister-in-love”! Calista and Cyril met through Calista’s friend who just happens to be Cyril’s sister. The lovely lady put on her Cupid hat and set to matching her brother with her friend. Did it work? Well, here we are drooling over their pre-wedding shoot and smiling at their love story! The love birds are now set for the altar and we sure are stoked for them.

We’re totally loving their chemistry and vibe. See all their beautiful pre-wedding photos below.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Calista

Ochuko and I met through his sister who shared my details with him. I knew her in Nigeria but never knew she had an elder brother because he was in the UK. Whilst I was in the UK, she kept telling me about her brother and how she wants me to meet him but I made no move. However, she passed on my details to him and he subsequently called me.

Unfortunately, I kept missing his calls as he kept calling my UK number and I was in Nigeria. I felt guilty for missing his numerous calls and consequently called him back not knowing what to expect. Nonetheless, I called him back and our conversation though short left me interested. The rest is now history. Credits Bride: @cauli_star Photography: @weddingsbyyjpictures Makeup: @ronaldthe7th Planner: @qmaravieplanners