AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 392

Inspired

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@therealrhonkefella
Outfit: @emaginebybukola
Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua
Photography: @ayoalasi

Bella: @sharoonn_e
Dress; @ciscacecil

Dress: @zeebah.signature
Bella: @_mhandy

Dress @veekeejames_official
Photographer @officialphotofreak
Makeup @bibyonce
Gele @taiwos_touch

@ekamaa_ #NKXX
Dress: @flat17studio

@qudusib
Outfit: @dmwardrobes

@sharonooja
Make up @anitabrows

Dress: @bibilawrence

Makeup @daganablessing_mua
Gele @eminence_mez
Dress @betho.bespoke
Belle @pikko00

@diiadem
Dress: @emaginebybukola

@official_mercyeke
Dress: @tubo__
Makeup: @bibyonce
Photography: @officialphotofreak

@ink.kechi
Dress: @mirah.ng
Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua
Photography: @bighweddings

@chiomagoodhair Dress – @house_of_dova
Makeup – @ronaldthe7th
Photographer – @momodumedia

@berbiedoll
Dress: @veekee_james

@krisasimonye
Outfit @krisasimonyeugboma
Makeup @ameriecode
Photography @redcrownart
#NKXX

Dress: @mirah.ng

@jemimaosunde
Dress: @flat17studio
Makeup: @looksbybettie

@jackieappiah
Designer @yartelgh
Makeup @nancyblaq
📸 @ansahkenphotography

Dress @veekeejames_official
Make Up @bibyonce


@callmiigaga @mr_shemm
Makeup: @anitabrows
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Photo: @niyiajaniphotography
Dress: @hseofpambal_fabrics
Groom’s outfit: @kinghakbal

Outfit @bibichristophers
Mua @makeupbyshakara

Photography: @glitteratiphotography

