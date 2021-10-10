BEDAZZLĘD BY BELLA Just Unveiled A New Range of Makeup Products We’re In Love With!

Nigerian beauty brand BEDAZZLĘD BY BELLA, led by Mirabel Ntianu Unyimadu, has unveiled its latest makeup collection.

The brand’s latest offering includes four shades of lip glosses, seven shades of matte lip stains, and three shades of highlighters. Perfect for a bold or subtle glam look.

According to the statement of the Creative Director:

Beauty is a form of self-expression, diversity & inclusivity. I made BEDAZZLĘD for women to realize that they are already beautiful and should show up all glammed as they want with so much confidence because beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. I’m driven to see individuals in colours that reflect their personalities. BEDAZZLĘD is for everyone, all shades, there is no limitation. All women are pretty but with the right makeup, you can be pretty powerful, Gives you this extra pop! I have a passion for mixing colours. I can go from cool & calm colours to the brightest colours depending on my mood, how I want to feel. I want everyone to be free to express themselves as they feel and be as colourful as they want to be.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Credit

Brand: @___bedazzled