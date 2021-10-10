Connect with us

Beauty

BEDAZZLĘD BY BELLA Just Unveiled A New Range of Makeup Products We’re In Love With!

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Shalom Blac, Veeiye, Ink Balogun & More

Beauty Events

Tisvy emerges as Winner of the first-ever Kanekalon's 'Activ8 Naija' Challenge | See Photos

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Peace Hyde, Patricia Bright, Idia Aisien & More

Beauty Events

MBGN 2021: Meet 'Miss Lush Hair' Oluwadamilola Bolarinde + All the Show-stopping Hair Looks You missed

Beauty

WATCH: Cynthia Erivo Just Shared Her 50-Shades-of-Brown Makeup Routine

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Ohemaa Bonsu, Nengi Hampson, Olomide Didi & More

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Serwaa Amihere, Toke Makinwa, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim & More

Beauty

These 7 Sustainable African Beauty Brands are Championing Sustainable Practices in The Beauty Industry

Beauty Events Promotions

WALA Beauty Tech Festival themed "Technology and the Future of Beauty" is taking place on 4th September 2021

Beauty

BEDAZZLĘD BY BELLA Just Unveiled A New Range of Makeup Products We’re In Love With!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian beauty brand BEDAZZLĘD BY BELLA, led by Mirabel Ntianu Unyimadu, has unveiled its latest makeup collection.

The brand’s latest offering includes four shades of lip glosses, seven shades of matte lip stains, and three shades of highlighters. Perfect for a bold or subtle glam look.

According to the statement of the Creative Director:

Beauty is a form of self-expression, diversity & inclusivity. I made BEDAZZLĘD for women to realize that they are already beautiful and should show up all glammed as they want with so much confidence because beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. I’m driven to see individuals in colours that reflect their personalities. BEDAZZLĘD is for everyone, all shades, there is no limitation.

All women are pretty but with the right makeup, you can be pretty powerful, Gives you this extra pop! I have a passion for mixing colours. I can go from cool & calm colours to the brightest colours depending on my mood, how I want to feel. I want everyone to be free to express themselves as they feel and be as colourful as they want to be.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle 

 

 

Credit

Brand@___bedazzled

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php