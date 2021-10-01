Connect with us

New Music + Video: Burna Boy feat. Polo G – Want It All

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Grammy award-winning Afrofusion artiste, Burna Boy releases his latest single, the introspective “Want It All,” featuring ace American rapper, Polo G.

Produced by a-list talents, Smoke Ono and Sean Silverman with the accompanying arresting photostory visual directed by Adrian Yu and shot on location in Los Angeles, USA.

‘Want It All’ is a refreshingly different dimension to the Afrofusion genre, with Polo G’s verse being the icing on an already perfectly baked cake. Burna Boy has surely stolen our hearts and taken us to the suburbs with this tune.

Listen and watch the video below:

