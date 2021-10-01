Watch Tems Perform “Avoid Things” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rising singer and songwriter, Tems performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. She performed “Avoid Things,” a new song from her latest EP “If Orange Was a Place.”

The new 5-track EP, which features Brent Faiyaz on the second track “Found,” includes her most recent release “Crazy Tings,” and concludes with an “Up Next: Tems” film edition, is the follow-up to “For Broken Ears,” her debut EP released in September 2020.

Her Kimmel performance comes on the heels of her previous collaborations on Wizkid‘s “Essence,” and Drake‘s latest album “Certified Lover Boy,” on the track “Fountains“.

Watch her performance below: