New Video: The Cavemen – Udo

Highlife duo The Cavemen come through with the official video for their latest release”Udo,” which tells the story of a journey to a land of never-ending peace.

The video was directed by Clarence A. Peters. According to the singers,

It is a reminder that despite the trials of life there is a place where we can live a better, kinder and more harmonious existence. Udo comes at a time of friction not just in Nigeria but across what is now a global society. “We will go, we will go

We will see, we will see” The lyrics are a promise, which may seem impossible but The Cavemen do not create music rooted just in reality. Their highlife comes from a spiritual place, revealed to them through their ancestors and shared with the world too. The sound is traditional highlife with ethereal sound courtesy of Benjamin’s vocal melody held in place by Kingsley’s strong affirmations. The evolution continues…

Watch the video below: