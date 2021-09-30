New Music: Beekay – Light

Afro-soul Artiste Bassey Kenneth also known as Beekay debuts his latest release titled “Light“.

Beekay creates his afro therapeutic sound which he calls Razz and Classy. He has over the years created exclusive content for music lovers all over the world including his single “Cruise Confession“.

The singer shares a positive spirit and projections in his new single, “a song of hope that promotes the belief in a better future and will bring a smile to the face of humanity.”

Listen to “Light” below: