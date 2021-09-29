Teni’s “Moslado” Music Video is Giving 90’s Vibe! See the Reactions

Teni The Entertainer is giving us Missy Elliot/90s vibes with her new mind-blowing artistic music video for “Moslado“.

The uber-talented Afrobeats star takes viewers on a colourful drive into the future in this fun and bubbly video for the track which is taken off her debut album, “Wondaland“.

The music video was shot on location in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by The Alien.

Meanwhile, fans of the singer have shared their thoughts on the music video and their reaction? Awesome! Swipe to read them below: