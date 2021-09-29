He’s Here! Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Welcome First Child, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho

Big congratulations to Nigerian-American singer Rotimi and fianceé, Vanessa Mdee as they welcome their first child, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

The “Power” star actor and Tanzanian singer both shared a photo of their hands gently holding that of their baby as they revealed his name in a social media post.

Rotimi and Vanessa who got engaged in December 2020 announced they were expecting their son earlier this month.

The couple celebrated their baby shower a week ago and these photos show just how much love they’re surrounded by: