It’s a Double Celebration for Joke Silva as She Marks 40 Years in the Industry on Her 60th Birthday | #40at60

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It’s a double celebration for Nollywood superstar Ajoke Silva as she enters the sixth floor looking all beautiful in her irresistible birthday glam.

The uber-talented veteran actress who is also celebrating 40 years in the Nigerian film industry shared the sumptuous photos from her 60th birthday shoot and we can’t get over how graceful she makes the big 60 look.

Alongside the photos, Ajoke shared an emotional caption about her journey, renewing her wedding vows with veteran actor Olu Jacobs ten years ago in the presence of her family members, many of which are now “on the other side of eternity”.

Ajoke also appreciated her three children Soji, Gbenga, Blessing, her grandaughter Dayo for making these years ‘bearable’, and her team who have made the last five years possible.

Read the full caption:

Ten years ago today on my 50th birthday we had our renewal of vows in Freedom Park on Lagos Island. Pastor Tony Rapu remarried us. Sir J and I. Six pastors were also part of the team that officiated. In the congregation was my Mum Dr (Mrs) Abimbola Silva. She had taken a wine and white Ankara as aso ebi for the family.

My aunties Mrs Gbemi Rosiji, Aunty Olga Miller, Aunty Francesca Emmanuel were all there. All of them in their 80s…all of them are now on the other side of eternity. My almost twin sister Bisi was also there. She too is on the other side of eternity. With my Dad and my late daughter.

I believe that’s what happens the older we get…the more milestones we hit. Memories of those we have loved and lost. However, being on this side of eternity is soo good too. Challenging …definitely especially the last 5years. Wawoo.

A massive thank you to my sons Soji @mrjacobs_jnr and Gbenga @oj_poetry, my daughter Blessing @_blessing_douglas and grandaughter Dayo @atarahbaby for making these years bearable. Also my staff…Paulina, Micheal, John.

Without this team, these last 5years would have been impossible. Now the big 60 is here and I thank God for His oh so massive mercies. Yes, that’s it. Gratitude for health, for love of family and friends. Thank you, Lord.

In another post, AJoke revealed that today also marks her fortieth year in the industry she loves so much, describing it as an incredible journey. She wrote:

Numbers are very important to me, so this year, as I turn 60, I also mark forty years in the industry I love. #40at60

My biography of that title #40at60 is actually in the works. Psalm 100 (40+60)is on my lips today as I express my gratitude to God!

Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before him with joyful songs. Know that the Lord is God…”

It has been an incredible journey and I thank you all for your endless love.

Watch BTS clips from her birthday shoot below:

CREDITS:

Dress by @lanredasilvaajayi

Photos by @badmantej

Makeup by @prospottedmakeover

