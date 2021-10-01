New EP: Toyemusic – Control Like This

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

ToyeMusic has released a brand new EP titled “Control Like This”.

This project is a carefully crafted piece, with smooth sultry vocals and even sultrier, bouncy rhythms and flows that are bound to have the listener satisfied.

The Afro-Pop/R&B/Electronic synergy is fostered by clever mixing by talented ears and a producer-artiste understanding that explains why it all works so well.

Listen to the EP below:

Download and stream on other digital platforms here.

