Here’s how Executives Helping Initiative, a Youth-led Non-Profit is transforming lives with #TheCharity Campaign

Executives Helping Initiative is a youth-led non-profit organization established in 2013. With a volunteer base of over 500 Nigerian youths working virtually to solve problems around the areas of Zero Hunger, Prison Reform, Community Development, Youth Engagement towards active citizenry, Health, including Mental Health.

Over the last 7 years, the organization has successfully embarked on a series of four (4) projects tagged The Charity Series. They take place during the months of November and December. They can be revisited on Instagram by searching #TheCharity( Year of choice). The Charity 2021 series sets out to impact 5,000 individuals and the projects comprise of:

The Kick Against Sickle-Cell Disease Campaign: Targeted at educating individuals online and offline on the importance of Genotype Awareness and Compatibility. It entails a zoom conference, an awareness walk, a free genotype test for the public, and a football novelty match for fundraising.

The Community Impact Project: It sets out to impact the Oduduwa community in Mosafejo Town, Iyana Oworo, Lagos. Its activities include; Renovating a primary school and restocking its library; free medical checkups for community residents; free vocational training with certification and tools; and food bags for food-insecure families.

The Prison Visitation Project: Catering to the welfare of 2,500 inmates at Ikoyi Correctional Facility, Lagos. It entails feeding them a decent meal, donating groceries, donation of personal hygiene items, and enrolling 100 inmates for the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board Examination (JAMB).

The Charity Fundraiser: A semi-formal dinner with the goal of raising donations for the organization’s future projects around the areas of cancer, mental health, and sickle-cell.

The projects have set out to achieve lofty goals that require the support of individuals, organizations, and brands interested in social responsibility. Individuals interested in supporting by donating can do so through the flutterwave link or alternatives provided below. Interest in partnerships, sponsorship, and other forms of support can be communicated via e-mail or a message on our social media platforms.

Flutterwave Link: https://flutterwave.com/store/executiveshelpinginitiative

Project Account Details

Community Impact – 0470292335 (GTB)

EHI Special Event

Prison Visitation – 0026686566 (STANBIC IBTC )

Executives Helping Initiative

Fundraiser & KASCD – 1222108165 ( Access Bank)

Executives Helping Initiative

Follow them on:

Instagram: @executivesinitiative

Twitter: @executivesinc

LinkedIn: Executives Helping Initiative

Facebook: ExecutivesInitiative

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.executivesinitiative.com

