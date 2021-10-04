Nora Awolowo’s Documentary ‘Baby Blues (Trials of Childbirth)’ is spotlighting Post-Partum Depression in Mothers | Watch

Connect with us

One of the biggest myths about motherhood is that the mother falls head over heels in love with her newly born. That’s often not the case.

Nora Awolowo spotlights mothers from all over Nigeria as they share stories of how they survived the physical and emotional roller-coaster that came with childbirth as Rixel Studios and Glitch Africa team up to produce this documentary.

Watch the trailer and join the conversation on YouTube

#BabyBluesTheDocumentary #BabyBlues #BBTD #NoraAwolowo #GlitchAfrica #RixelStudios

