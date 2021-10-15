Connect with us

New EP: Falana feat. Sir Dauda - Rising

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Afrobeats music sensation Falana comes through with the release of her extended play titled “Rising“.

“Rising” features singer Sir Dauda on the second song dubbed “Energy“. About the 7-track project, Falana says:

This EP has been a long time in the making. I am so grateful for every one of you who has patiently been on this journey with me. I am really proud of this project and excited to share it.

The process of making this project has taught me so much about patience, surrender, and being present and that is worth more than anything!

All tracks were mixed and mastered by Lavar Bullard, except for track 7 which was mixed by Brian Malouf and mastered by Greg Larbi at Sterling Sounds.

Listen to “Rising” below:

