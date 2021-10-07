In Memory of Dr Ijeoma Ejekam Idaresit: West African Students at The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to Access Scholarship Fund

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Dr. Ijeoma Idaresit at a breastfeeding event, Photo Credit: Tolu the Midwife

A scholarship fund has been launched, in loving memory of Dr Ijeoma Ejekam Idaresit, for West African students at The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The Dr Ijeoma Ejekam Idaresit Scholarship Fund for West African students will support students of West African origin studying the MSc Public Health (both intensive and distance learning courses), particularly those with an interest in maternal health and mental health. The fund will provide support to students in their studies, which could include grants to undertake research or travel in aid of research projects.

Dr Ijeoma passed away in December 2020. She was until her death, the Conference Director at Postpartum Support Network Africa, where she was responsible for monitoring and evaluating all activities and organising annual conferences. PSN Africa has educated up to 16,000 people, screened about 8,000 mothers, and provided free treatment for over 500 women suffering from postpartum depression and other mood disorders. She was also Librarian, African Book Group.

She held an MSc in Public Health: Health Services Management from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of London (2015); and a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Medicine from the University of Nsukka, Nigeria (2008).

Dr Ijeoma developed an interest in maternal health and started Edie & Amy in 2017, an organisation that currently reaches over 10,000 mothers monthly through a website and other social media platforms, helping them through hurdles in breastfeeding and postpartum care.

Applications for support will be open from December 2021 and you can find more information here.

