Big Win for BN Alumni Mercy Akamo as She Becomes an Honouree for MIPAD100 Under 40

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Congratulations to BNW Alumni, Mercy Akamo, who has been recognized as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent Global Top 100 (40 Under 40) in the Humanitarian, Activism & Religious Category.

Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is a global civil society initiative in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, focusing on the 1st pillar of the decade; Recognition.

Mercy is a TEDx Ambassador and Convener of TEDxLagos, and also the founder of Africa Teens Summit.

She posted a photo on Instagram with the caption,

Humbled to be a one of the honoree for the 100 under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent.

I wiill like to thank my amazing TEDxLagos community (team, partners and attendees) , TEDx team at TED, Africa Teens Summit community and every single person who has contributed to my journey.

The global list of #100Under40 is so incredible and I am really honoured to be part of it. You can check out the full list on www.mipad.org/classof2021

Special thanks to @mipad100 for this recognition.
#MIPAD100 #AfricanDescent #RW2021 #AfricaTeensSummit #TEDxLagos

See the post below:

 

The Global Gathering of Class of 2021 honorees is scheduled for March 25th 2022 at the MIPAD 5th Anniversary Gala.

Congratulations Mercy, we look forward to seeing more of your creative greatness.

