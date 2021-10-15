Connect with us

Weddings

Take in All The Beauty of Kachi & Ojay's Wedding Video

Weddings

A Love That Was Meant to Be! Enjoy Pelumi & David's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

A Friend's Birthday Party was the Starting Point for Chinwe & Ozzy's Love Story

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on Everything Love & Weddings This Weekend

Weddings

It Started at Drama Rehearsal! Jadesola and Silas' Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 392

Weddings

When His Sister Links You Up! Calista & Cyril's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

This is #TheBeautifulBeginning2021 For Affy & Abdul Who Met on Snapchat!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Let's Get You Up to Speed On All The Juicy Features This Week

Weddings

Another Beautiful Instagram Love Story! Damilola & Olawale's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Take in All The Beauty of Kachi & Ojay’s Wedding Video

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There is always something so magical about weddings. You get to see love unfurl its splendor right before your eyes.

Two young lovers totally lost in their own world of love, knowing that even though this is a happily-ever-moment, unlike in storybooks, this is not the end but the beginning. It’s like watching the end and a beginning of a story right at the same time… Pure magic! And this is exactly how one would describe the union of Kachi and Ojay.

After giving us so much to gush over with their #KayJay4Eva pre-wedding shoot and their love story… These lovebirds brought a full dose of love with their beautiful white wedding ceremony. From the bridal preps through the joining ceremony to the after-party grand finalé, this duo exuded nothing short of magic all around leaving us gushing In absolute awe of all of their love. The atmosphere was so tangibly filled with love, one could literally feel it. You definitely want to experience it all for yourself!

Enjoy the #KayJay4Eva wedding video below.

Credits

Videography: @wrgoimagery
Photography: @bighweddings

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: I Just Moved Back – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Catch the Attention of Everyone with RTW & Bespoke Outfits from Oshumare

Comet Nwosu: Are You Living or Surviving?

This Gist About Making Tech a Substitute for Internet Fraud

BN Hot Topic: The Conversation about Getting Consent From your Babies Before Changing Their Nappies 
css.php