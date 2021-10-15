Take in All The Beauty of Kachi & Ojay’s Wedding Video

There is always something so magical about weddings. You get to see love unfurl its splendor right before your eyes.

Two young lovers totally lost in their own world of love, knowing that even though this is a happily-ever-moment, unlike in storybooks, this is not the end but the beginning. It’s like watching the end and a beginning of a story right at the same time… Pure magic! And this is exactly how one would describe the union of Kachi and Ojay.

After giving us so much to gush over with their #KayJay4Eva pre-wedding shoot and their love story… These lovebirds brought a full dose of love with their beautiful white wedding ceremony. From the bridal preps through the joining ceremony to the after-party grand finalé, this duo exuded nothing short of magic all around leaving us gushing In absolute awe of all of their love. The atmosphere was so tangibly filled with love, one could literally feel it. You definitely want to experience it all for yourself!

Enjoy the #KayJay4Eva wedding video below.

Credits

Videography: @wrgoimagery

Photography: @bighweddings