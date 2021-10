After his hit track “Aiye Ole” in 2018, Barry Jhay has always been a Nigerian favourite.

He is known for infusing Yoruba folklore and rhythm into his lyrics. And Barry Jhay seems to be living up to expectations with his latest single “Kabiyesi“

The song talks about the journey of a man who is grateful to God for all he has been through. It recognizes the relevance of the Almighty (Kabiyesi).

Listen here

Watch the video here