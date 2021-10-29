Mayorkun is “Back In Office” with his Latest Studio Album

Connect with us

Music

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The self-acclaimed Mayor of Lagos, Mayorkun restates his title with the release of his second studio album titled Back In Office.

The album is a twelve-track LP which has some of his 2021 singles. One of them is August release ‘Let Me Know’. What fans should expect is Mayorkun’s Afrobeats sound that he is known for, with a twist of amapiano vibes.

Back in Office has some incredible collaborations, including Ghanaian Gyakie, Nigerian rapper Victony, fast-rising Joeboy, singer-songwriter Flavour N’abania, and production from South African record producer, DJ and vocalist, DJ Maphorisa.

Back In Office tracklist:

  • SOLDIER BOY
  • BACK IN OFFICE
  • FREEDOM
  • LET ME KNOW
  • DESIRE FEAT. GYAKIE
  • NO STRINGS ATTACHED FEAT. JOEBOY
  • HOLY FATHER FEAT. VICTONY
  • NAKUPENDA
  • FEEL AM FEAT. FLAVOUR
  • PIECE OF MIND
  • JAY JAY FEAT. DJ MAPHORISA
  • OLUWA

Stream here

Watch here 

1. Mayorkun – Soldier Boy

2. Mayorkun – Back in Office

3. Mayorkun – Freedom 

4. Mayorkun – Let me know 

5. Mayorkun – Desire (feat. Gyakie) 

6. Mayorkun – No strings attached (feat. Joeboy) 

7. Mayorkun – Holy Father (feat. Victony) 

8. Mayorkun – Nakupenda 

9. Mayorkun – Feel Am (feat. Flavour

10. Mayorkun – Piece of Mind 

11. Mayorkun – Jay Jay (feat. DJ Maphorisa) 

12. Mayorkun – Oluwa 

Tangerine Africa

