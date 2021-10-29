Mayorkun is “Back In Office” with his Latest Studio Album

The self-acclaimed Mayor of Lagos, Mayorkun restates his title with the release of his second studio album titled Back In Office.

The album is a twelve-track LP which has some of his 2021 singles. One of them is August release ‘Let Me Know’. What fans should expect is Mayorkun’s Afrobeats sound that he is known for, with a twist of amapiano vibes.

Back in Office has some incredible collaborations, including Ghanaian Gyakie, Nigerian rapper Victony, fast-rising Joeboy, singer-songwriter Flavour N’abania, and production from South African record producer, DJ and vocalist, DJ Maphorisa.

Back In Office tracklist:

SOLDIER BOY

BACK IN OFFICE

FREEDOM

LET ME KNOW

DESIRE FEAT. GYAKIE

NO STRINGS ATTACHED FEAT. JOEBOY

HOLY FATHER FEAT. VICTONY

NAKUPENDA

FEEL AM FEAT. FLAVOUR

PIECE OF MIND

JAY JAY FEAT. DJ MAPHORISA

OLUWA

