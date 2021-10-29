New Music + Video: IZZ – Essence

British-Australian singer-songwriter, IZZ has released her new track “Essence.”

The song follows a hiatus that IZZ took to focus on her craft and improve as an artist. IZZ, who is now 20 years old, says, “The essence of life, it is perpetual and continual growth, love, family, and loyalty. Truly living in the moment, and to take risks”.

The music video explores three distinct tales that all revolve around the same theme, “The Essence of Life.” It sees the mundane, ordinary events of life. An intense love tale, the real and pure times in a friendship, and the difficulty one faces in self-discovery.

IZZ disclosed that she wrote and recorded “Essence” while she was just 16 years old in 2017. She revealed that she plans to release some intriguing singles in the following months.

Listen to “Essence” below:

Stream and listen here.