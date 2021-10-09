BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on Everything Love & Weddings This Weekend

Connect with us

Published

53 mins ago

 on

Saturdays are for weddings! The thought that millions around the globe are saying “I do” to the love of their lives just gives us great joy.  If you’re team love like us, then we bet you’re loving it too!

Like every other week, we’ve spent the entire week, celebrating love and everything in between. From great love stories to amazing weddings and pre-wedding photos, heartwarming anniversary shoots, wedding planning tips and so much more. If you missed any of it, don’t worry, we’re here for you as usual! Here’s a rundown of all that went down this week. Click on each title link for more on each story. Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Let’s get started with all the proposals and pre-wedding shoots this week.

 

Facebook Love to Forever Love – Yemisi & Babatunde Are Set For The Aisle!

 

Love Like a Movie! See How a Dating App Connected Obi & Timi

A Friend’s Sleek Set-up + a Business Conversation = #TheStrawberries21

 

It Started with a Bowling Night & Now It’s Temi & Wale’s #BNBling

 

Then let’s see the weddings…

 

Feel The Love at Onyi & Ogbonna’s Igbo Traditional Wedding in Port Harcourt

 

Ogechi & Jameson’s Childhood Crush Becomes #OgeChikaForever!

 

Calista & Cyril Have us Loving The Beauty of Their Idoma-Urhobo Trad

See Kachi & Ojay’s Beautiful White Wedding Video

Beauty looks to inspire your wedding glam.

This Bridal Look is For The Contemporary Igbo Bride

 

This Beauty Look is Perfect For Your Civil Wedding Slay

Yoruba Brides-to-be, This Beauty Look Has Got Your Name On It!

This Beauty Look Will Have You Looking Flawless On Your Big Day!

Got Your Trad Coming Soon? Here’s an Igbo Beauty Look You’ll Love!

 

