Connect with us

News

A Friend's Birthday Party was the Starting Point for Chinwe & Ozzy's Love Story

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

News

Six Finalists Selected to Offer Innovative Climate & Ocean Solutions at 'Hack the Planet' Competition 2021

News

New Music + Video: Chike, Gyakie & Fiokee - Follow You

Events News

Here's How You Can Attend the Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Conference | Today, October 8th

News

What We Know About the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approved by WHO

News

Crizanlizumab is the "New Hope" for Sickle Cell Warriors - Here's What We Know

News

Catch Omowunmi Dada, Adunni Ade, OG Tega on the Independence Edition of "Ndani TGIF Show"

News

Twitter Resumption, COVID-19 Vaccines & Insecurity - Read President Buhari’s Independence Day Speech

News

Check Out the New Stills from Netflix's "The Harder They Fall" + Trailer

News

A Friend’s Birthday Party was the Starting Point for Chinwe & Ozzy’s Love Story

Published

3 hours ago

 on

When Chinwe reluctantly agreed to attend a party with her friends, she had no idea it will be the day she’ll meet the man with who she would walk the down aisle. Chinwe and Ozzy met at a birthday party which led to a date and then a whirlwind romance. Things did not immediately transcend into the “happy ever after” we have now.  Today we get to love on their beautiful pre-wedding shoot and love story by JOP Studios.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met
By the bride, Chinwe

We met at a birthday party in 2016. My NYSC had just ended and I remember attending a couple of parties with my friends to celebrate the end of a year-long struggle. When this invite came through, I initially declined but later changed my mind after being pressured by two of my male friends. Not too long after we arrived at the venue, a guy walked up to us and said, “please is anyone of you her boyfriend?” Once he found out I was single, he said, “please my friend wants to speak to you”. Shakara babe like me, I wanted to say no but the alcohol had hit so I was in a free-spirited mood and agreed to speak to “the friend”.

When I walked up to him, I couldn’t see his face clearly because it was dark. But I was definitely attracted to his voice during our conversation. So we exchanged numbers and kept in touch. On my way to our first date, I still didn’t know what he looked like. It felt like I was going on a blind date. I laughed at myself thinking, “Hmmm…. what if this guy is not fine” Lol. We eventually met and boom he was my type! I can’t even lie, I was happy. The date went well and within a month, we were officially dating.

Like any real relationship, we had our ups and downs. So we parted ways and moved on. After being apart for 2 years. We became friends again and realized God wanted us to be together. Then we rekindled our relationship and here we are now, by the grace of God, committing to forever!

 

Credits

Styling: @rougevalet
Planner: @elithan_events
Photography: @jopstudios | @oak.studios
Makeup: @_v.verbena
Red Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Earrings: @kairafashionhouse
Necklaces: @datemagic
Hairstylist: @bg_hair | @fibeads
Backdrop Decor: @cheyee_dekor

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php