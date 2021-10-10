A Friend’s Birthday Party was the Starting Point for Chinwe & Ozzy’s Love Story

When Chinwe reluctantly agreed to attend a party with her friends, she had no idea it will be the day she’ll meet the man with who she would walk the down aisle. Chinwe and Ozzy met at a birthday party which led to a date and then a whirlwind romance. Things did not immediately transcend into the “happy ever after” we have now. Today we get to love on their beautiful pre-wedding shoot and love story by JOP Studios.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met

By the bride, Chinwe

We met at a birthday party in 2016. My NYSC had just ended and I remember attending a couple of parties with my friends to celebrate the end of a year-long struggle. When this invite came through, I initially declined but later changed my mind after being pressured by two of my male friends. Not too long after we arrived at the venue, a guy walked up to us and said, “please is anyone of you her boyfriend?” Once he found out I was single, he said, “please my friend wants to speak to you”. Shakara babe like me, I wanted to say no but the alcohol had hit so I was in a free-spirited mood and agreed to speak to “the friend”.

When I walked up to him, I couldn’t see his face clearly because it was dark. But I was definitely attracted to his voice during our conversation. So we exchanged numbers and kept in touch. On my way to our first date, I still didn’t know what he looked like. It felt like I was going on a blind date. I laughed at myself thinking, “Hmmm…. what if this guy is not fine” Lol. We eventually met and boom he was my type! I can’t even lie, I was happy. The date went well and within a month, we were officially dating.

Like any real relationship, we had our ups and downs. So we parted ways and moved on. After being apart for 2 years. We became friends again and realized God wanted us to be together. Then we rekindled our relationship and here we are now, by the grace of God, committing to forever!

