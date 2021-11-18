Must Watch Trailer: Mercy Johnson, Rachael Oniga, Efa Iwara in Netflix Original “A Naija Christmas”

This festive season promises to be a stellar one as Netflix announces their first Nigerian Christmas original, “A Naija Christmas“.

Launching on December 16th 2021, the hilarious film follows the lives of three brothers, Ugo, Chike and Obi and their mother, whose one wish is for her sons to bring home a bride.

Their mother, who is ill, practically drags her single sons about their lifestyle choices until they promise to bring home their partners on Christmas Day. The only issue is that these partners don’t exist and they have to scramble to fulfil their dying mother’s wishes…

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, and directed by Kunle Afolayan, “A Naija Christmas” features a host of your Nollywood faves including Mercy Johnson, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara, Ade Laoye, Abayomi Alvin and the late Rachael Oniga who plays the loving, but relentless mother. Carol King, Lateef Adedimeji and Linda Osifo also star in the movie.

Watch the trailer below: