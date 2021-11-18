Connect with us

Olu Jacobs, Ijeoma Grace Agu, "Lady Buckit & the Motley MoPsters" + Other Winners at AFRIFF Globe Awards 2021

6 hours ago

Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) celebrated the ceremony’s 10th-anniversary edition from the 8th of November with James Farrell, International Head of Local Originals at Amazon Studios, and Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo, Chief Marketing Officer for Prime Video & Amazon Studios, as its keynote speakers, and Lala Akindoju as the host.

The five-day festival came to a grand close with the Bolanle Austen-Peters directed feature film “Collision Course” serving as the official closing film for this year and the AFRIFF Globe Awards which took place on Saturday 13th of November 2021, with many stars turning up in style.

At the word ceremony, veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Kelechi Udegbe won Best Actor for his role in “Collision Course“, and Ijeoma Grace Agu won Best Actress for her role in “10 Songs for Charity“.

See the full winners list below:

Best Actor – Kelechi Udegbe, “Collision Course”

Best Actress– Ijeoma Grace Agu, “10 Songs for Charity”

Best Documentary– “In God’s Hand”

Best Animation – “Lady Buckit & the Motley MoPsters” (Bisi Adebayo)

Best feature Film – “Trees for Peace” (Alanna Brown)

Best Short film – “Al-Sit” (Suzannah Mirghani’)

DJ Babus Babatunde Bashir-Bello Prize Best Student Shorts – “Bride Untangled”, (Julie Ako)

Special Jury Prize for Best Feature – “Tainted Canvas”

Best Screenplay – Alanna Brown, “Trees for Peace”

Oronto Douglas Prize for Best Nigerian Feature – “The Griot” (Adeoluwa Owu)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Olu Jacobs

Best Director – Michael Omonua, CJ Obasi, Abba T. Makama “Juju Stories”

Audience Choice Award – “The Hail Mary” (Nnamdi Kanaga)

