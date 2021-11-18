The Experience 2021 is in the Air! Here is how You can Hop on the ‘Experience Duet Challenge’

This 2021, The Experience will be the 16th edition of the gospel concert and promises to exceed expectations. The event will hold at The Rock Cathedral (registration required) and be live-streamed on all social media platforms.

Ministering this year are Dunsin Oyekan, Tim Godfrey, Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Travis Greene, William McDowell, Donnie McClurkin, Chevelle Franklyn, LMGC, Don Moen.

Also, ministering will be The Planetshakers, Maverick City (Chandler Moore), Sidney Mohede, Sheldon Bangera, Ana Paula Valadao Bessa, Nokwe the Poet.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin introduced The Experience Duet Challenge to create some bonding and fun. The challenge will help make this year’s Experience more personal while creating bonding and fun with friends and family. It encourages friends to sing in harmony to any of the songs by the ministering artiste at this years’ Experience concert, for a chance to attend the event at The Rock Cathedral and meet the artiste.

THE Experience Duet Challenge serves as a platform to showcase the power of friendship in worship and encourage people to worship God together.

Below is how you can participate;

Create a 30-40 second video of you singing in harmony with a friend, one of the songs of the ministering artistes at this year’s the experience.

Post on your social media handles, preferably TikTok and Instagram, using these hashtags #theexperiencelagos #theexperienceduet and #te16g.

Straight forward right? Yes!

The posts will be curated and reviewed and the most creative entries reposted on Pastor Paul Adefarasin and The Experience platforms. The three winning entries will win access passes to The Rock Cathedral Experience Centre on Friday, December 3, 2021, and a chance to meet the artiste. Join the challenge today.

NOTE: T&C apply.

Date: December 11th, 2021

Time: 9pm WAT | 8pm GMT.

Venue: Online.

Don’t be anywhere else.

