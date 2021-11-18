Jemima Osunde, Beverly Naya & A’rese talk ‘Ageism’ in the Season Finale of “Shop Talk” with Adeolu Adefarasin

In the season finale of “Shop Talk” tagged ‘Ageism’, Adeolu Adefarasin, sits down with Jemima Osunde, Beverly Naya and A’rese on the female episode and season finale, to discuss the experiences they have had professionally of ageism and how they have learned to handle it.

Watch the new episode below:

Have you missed the last four episodes? Catch up right below:

Lynxxx and Demi Banwo both open up on their experiences and understanding of genuine love in this episode tagged ‘Watch What Does Love Look Like’:

What does it mean to have a heart of service and what does it look like? Watch ‘Heart Of Service’ with Mairo Ese and Michael Ejoor.

Adeolu Adefarasin sits down with 3 married men, Femi Leye, Oti Longe and Gbenga Oshikoya, in this episode tagged ‘Relating In Relationships’:

Adeolu Adefarasin, sits down with Elozonam and Ikon to talk about the power behind creativity in this episode tagged ‘Created To Create’: