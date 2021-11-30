Be A Part of the “Giveback Christmas Initiative” Organised by DonateNG

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have been plunged deeper in poverty. At DonateNG, we are determined to help alleviate some of these, and that’s why we’re organising the #Giveback Initiative. The Giveback Initiative, which has now become a yearly event, is aimed at giving opportunities to those who have the means and desire to reach out to others who do not have.

The year has been a rollercoaster with many still struggling to get through the aftermath of the COVID-19 ripple effects. Now the year is winding down and everyone is looking forward to the festivities, yet there are many people who have no hope of celebrating as it’s just another time of lack. This is, therefore, a good time to make more people happy beyond what we have done through the year.

For 2020’s Giveback Initiative, we raised over N2.3million, and had 100 family beneficiaries. The funds were used for getting food items, boxed gifts, and so on, and this resulted in life changing situations for someone like Dasola. We say a massive “thank you” to donors, we would not have been able to achieve without your positive input.

In 2021, we are looking to raise N5million and reach at least 250 families, a donation of N1,000 from 5,000 people will go a long way to change lives.

Feel the essence of the season more through giving to others and see the joy this brings to their faces. Join us in making happy moments through giving. Let’s join hands together to make it a merry Christmas indeed.

Click on the link, and join us in making remarkable impacts by donating today: https://donate-ng.com/giveback

