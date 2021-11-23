New Music: Dunsin Oyekan – One on One

Nigerian gospel artist, Dunsin Oyekan has released a new song titled “One on One.”

“One on One is a love song to an incredible Father,” according to a statement posted on his official YouTube channel.

It is also an invitation to you to rest deeply and confidently in His love for you. Our God is not only relational, He is personal. He is a Father whose love is so tailored to each of His children that He knows the number of hairs on each of our heads. Imagine how much more He knows about each of us, how much more He loves us all One on One.

With assurance, let us worship Yah, of whom Psalm 145:16 says, “You open Your hand And satisfy the desire of every living thing.”