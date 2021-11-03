Be the First to experience the Ethnikologie Vintage Interiors’ New Store Location | November 5th

Ethnikologie, a leading African arts and crafts store, will formally open its doors at its new location in Ikoyi on November 5th. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion by viewing amazing collections of items, soak in the gorgeous new showroom, and enjoy drinks and food on the house from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM on the day.

Ethnikologie’s new store is situated at 10 Onisiwo Road (former Probyn Road), Ikoyi, Lagos. This new address opening themed “Revelations of Ethnic Treasures” promises an experience of handmade beauty you will treasure and will transform your space into an ethnic delight.

“People love ethnic art pieces, and we have been keen on making it available,” said Titiloye Ashamu, Founder of Ethnikologie. “Ethnic items are as uniquely special as they are beautiful, and we love to see the delight on our customer’s faces when they walk through our store. From this new location, we are here to serve more customers with a wider range of category and special collection items.”

During the opening event, guests will be treated to a wide range of handcrafted ethnic items for viewing and purchase at discounted prices. Speaking about the opening, Titloye said,

“We are delighted to be able to open again in this new store nestled in the heart of Ikoyi, and we welcome everyone to stop by.”

If you are looking to transform your space into more than where you just sleep, eat or work; then you want to stop by the store on Friday to take advantage of amazing price offerings only available on the store’s opening day.

Everyone is welcome to the official grand opening, and experience ethnic delights and cultural beauty.

See you there!

Sponsored Content